LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews with West Metro Fire battled a fire early Monday morning at a business in Lakewood. The fire broke out at Carniceria Los Tapatios at the intersection of 1st Avenue and North Harlan Street.

Authorities said someone driving by called the fire in.

The flames caused the roof to collapse, and the building was destroyed.

An initial investigation indicates the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction of a refrigeration unit.

No one was hurt.

