LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Crews with West Metro Fire battled a fire early Monday morning at a business in Lakewood. The fire broke out at Carniceria Los Tapatios at the intersection of 1st Avenue and North Harlan Street.
Authorities said someone driving by called the fire in.
Our crews on an early morning fire- at a business near 1st Ave. and Harlan. The fire was called in by a passerby and was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene. There was a partial roof collapse and building is a total loss. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/Q2MyoSc0KU
— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) October 7, 2019
Preliminary investigation of fire near 1st and Harlan shows it was accidental, caused by an electrical malfunction in a refrigeration unit. There were no injuries. 2/2 pic.twitter.com/mtlCL2KLGl
— WestMetroFire (@WestMetroFire) October 7, 2019
The flames caused the roof to collapse, and the building was destroyed.
An initial investigation indicates the fire was caused by an electrical malfunction of a refrigeration unit.
No one was hurt.
