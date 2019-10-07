King Soopers And City Market Will Stop Selling E-CigarettesKroger is becoming the latest major retailer to stop selling electronic cigarettes amid public concern over vaping-related illnesses and deaths. Kroger operates more than 20 King Soopers stores in the Denver metro area and more than a dozen City Market stores in Colorado’s mountain towns and on the Western Slope. Katie Johnston reports.

1 hour ago

Car Slams Into House In Denver, Comes To Stop In KitchenTwo occupants of a car were hurt when it crashed through a fence and directly into a house in Denver early Monday morning. Video from Copter4 after daybreak showed tire marks on the road and a destroyed fence behind the home that was hit.

4 hours ago

Trial of Alleged Uber Shooting Suspect ContinuesThe trial of Michael Hancock, accused of shooting his Uber passenger last month, continues in Denver.

4 hours ago

Decker Fire Grows To 6,326 Acres, Expect Smoke IncreaseExpect to see more smoke over the Decker Fire on Monday as some spots are giving off more smoke. Some residents were allowed to return home on Sunday afternoon after being evacuated last week.

4 hours ago

Racial Slurs Prompt Investigation At University Of ColoradoThe university is reacting after a social media video emerges of a woman using racial slurs.

4 hours ago

Committee To Investigate Compensation For Victims Of Sexual Abuse By PriestsThe State of Colorado and the Catholic dioceses of Colorado announced on Monday a reparations program for survivors of sexual abuse by priests. Attorney General Phil Weiser introduced the independent committee that will hear from those victims.

4 hours ago