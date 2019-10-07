  • CBS4On Air

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Bus routes for Cherry Creek Schools were disrupted on Monday afternoon due to a possible shooting in Aurora. Police in Aurora tweeted an update after someone may have fired a gun into the air.

Copter4 flew over the Heather Ridge Apartments in Aurora

Copter4 flew over the Heather Ridge Apartments in Aurora (credit: CBS)

That happened at the Heather Ridge Apartments in the 2300 block of S. Vaughn Way. All entrances have been closed at the apartment complex while police negotiate with the suspected gunman.

All bus routes have been stopped in the area and residents asked to shelter in place until further notice.

