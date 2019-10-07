AURORA, Colo. (CBS4)– Bus routes for Cherry Creek Schools were disrupted on Monday afternoon due to a possible shooting in Aurora. Police in Aurora tweeted an update after someone may have fired a gun into the air.
#APDAlert Due to an armed party who may have fired a weapon in the air at the Heather Ridge Apartments in the 2300 block of S. Vaughn Way all @CCSDK12 school bus routes in the area have been stopped for safety until further notice. All residents #ShelterInPlace. Updates here. pic.twitter.com/foYMH66Dst
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 7, 2019
That happened at the Heather Ridge Apartments in the 2300 block of S. Vaughn Way. All entrances have been closed at the apartment complex while police negotiate with the suspected gunman.
Read more about #ShelterInPlace below or at https://t.co/bV087rx8lM pic.twitter.com/x2uZVX1wqI
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 7, 2019
All bus routes have been stopped in the area and residents asked to shelter in place until further notice.
#APDAlert Officers are still trying to negotiate a peaceful resolution. Please continue to shelter in place. All entrances to the apartment complex remaine closed at the roadway entrances. Updates here.
— Aurora Police Dept (@AuroraPD) October 7, 2019
You must log in to post a comment.