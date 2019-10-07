Comments
DENVER (CBS4) – Two occupants of a car were hurt when it crashed through a fence and directly into a house in south Denver early Monday morning. Video from Copter4 after daybreak showed tire marks on the road and a destroyed fence behind the home that was hit.
The house is located at the intersection of South Raritan Street and West Louisiana Avenue in Denver’s Athmar Park neighborhood.
No one inside the house was hurt when the car came to a stop in the kitchen.
So far it’s not clear what may have led up to the crash.
