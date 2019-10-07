  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    07:00 AMCBS This Morning
    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Car Crash, Denver News, Denver Police

DENVER (CBS4) – Two occupants of a car were hurt when it crashed through a fence and directly into a house in south Denver early Monday morning. Video from Copter4 after daybreak showed tire marks on the road and a destroyed fence behind the home that was hit.

(credit: CBS)

The house is located at the intersection of South Raritan Street and West Louisiana Avenue in Denver’s Athmar Park neighborhood.

(credit: CBS)

No one inside the house was hurt when the car came to a stop in the kitchen.

So far it’s not clear what may have led up to the crash.

Comments