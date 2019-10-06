SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – Some residents near the Decker Fire are now allowed back home as of Sunday at 3 p.m. The Chaffee County Sheriff’s Office says residents will need to show their evacuation-issued credentials or a valid I.D.
Residents in the Fawn Ridge Subdivision, Mountain Vista Estates, those living above the estates, those living east of County Road 104 and those living on County Roads 110, 111 and 11a are allowed back home. Those living on County Road 101 are still evacuated.
The homeowners allowed back will remain under pre-evacuation status, officials say.
The Decker Fire has since burned more than 6,100 acres since it was sparked by lightning on Sept. 8. Firefighters have contained 5% of the fire.
