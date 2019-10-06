Comments
ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (AP) — Authorities say four people have been shot and taken to area hospitals after an incident at an Adams County home on Ruth Way. The Adams County Sheriff’s Office says deputies responded to an emergency call at about 1:45 a.m. Sunday reporting shots fired at the home about four miles.
Sgt. Paul Gregory says four people were shot and taken to area hospitals.
Their conditions weren’t immediately known.
Investigators are at the scene, and Gregory says no additional details are immediately available.
(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved.
