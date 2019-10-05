DENVER (CBS4) – Police departments across the country, Denver included, are looking for brave women to protect their community. If you’re looking for a steady job to provide for your family, being a police officer isn’t a bad option.

A common misconception of a police officer is a man, but Denver Police says that’s just not the case.

The department hosted a women’s’ community academy on Saturday. It’s for women who are interested in becoming police officers and want to learn more about the profession.

“Right now, we have just under 14% of our officers are women and we want to increase that,” says Ofc. Kimberly Bowser.

The women spent the morning in the classroom learning about investigations. Then after a lunch break they took it to the mat and learned how to make an arrest and how to defend themselves against people who could do them harm.

Bowser says women belong in the profession.

“There’s a place for women here.”

If attendance is any indication of intent, this class shows there are plenty of good women ready to become Denver police officers.

“We filled up,” said Bowser. “I think there’s an interest and I think that if we can do a better job at explaining the job to women and recruiting women I think there will be even more interest.”

Denver Police says they welcome all types of people from all different types of backgrounds to apply for their department because they want to reflect the community they serve.