SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – Another structure has been destroyed in the Decker Fire near Salida. The fire has burned nearly 6,000 acres.
The fire, which is 5% contained, has forced the evacuation of about 130 homes.
CONFIRMED: another structure has been lost in the #DeckerFire – @ChaffeeSheriff says. This one is inside Chaffee, bringing the total confirmed lost to two. @CBSDenver
— Matt Kroschel (@Matt_Kroschel) October 5, 2019
It is considered the No. 1 firefighting priority in the country.
Pre-evacuation notices were issued for the communities of Howard, Pine Ridge, Wellsville, and Swissvale on Friday.
The Bureau of Land Management Royal Gorge Field Office issued an emergency temporary closure for BLM land south of U.S. 50 between Poncha Springs and Howard which includes BLM lands in the Bear Creek and Methodist Mountain areas.
Lightning sparked the fire on Sept. 8. Dry, windy conditions forced the flames to spread Saguache, Chaffee and Fremont Counties.
