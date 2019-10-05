  • CBS4On Air

SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – Another structure has been destroyed in the Decker Fire near Salida. The fire has burned nearly 6,000 acres.

decker fire

The Decker Fire burning near Salida (credit: CBS)

The fire, which is 5% contained, has forced the evacuation of about 130 homes.

It is considered the No. 1 firefighting priority in the country.

Pre-evacuation notices were issued for the communities of Howard, Pine Ridge, Wellsville, and Swissvale on Friday.

decker fire

The Decker Fire burning near Salida (credit: CBS)

The Bureau of Land Management Royal Gorge Field Office issued an emergency temporary closure for BLM land south of U.S. 50 between Poncha Springs and Howard which includes BLM lands in the Bear Creek and Methodist Mountain areas.

Lightning sparked the fire on Sept. 8. Dry, windy conditions forced the flames to spread Saguache, Chaffee and Fremont Counties.

