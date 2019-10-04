Comments
WHEAT RIDGE, Colo. (CBS4) — Five people were transported to the hospital after a fire at an apartment fire in Wheat Ridge. Heavy smoke could be seen coming from the complex at 44th and Tabor when Copter4 flew overhead Friday afternoon.
There’s no word on the condition or the identities of the five people who went to the hospital.
Crews with the Arvada Fire Protection District helped get the flames under control.
#TaborFire pic.twitter.com/BMyENdzhh0
— Arvada Fire Protection District (@ArvadaFire) October 4, 2019
Wheat Ridge police said 44th was closed at Tabor while crews worked to extinguish the flames.
