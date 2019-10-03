



Polished Hair & Nail Studio

– Want to know where to go when it comes to beauty spots in Denver? Here are the top-rated beauty offerings in the city, based on data from Yelp, Facebook and ClassPass (a monthly fitness membership that provides access to thousands of different studios, gyms and wellness offerings).

10155 E. 29th Drive, Suite 150, Stapleton

Polished Hair & Nail Studio is Denver’s favorite beauty spot by the numbers, with five stars out of 34 reviews on ClassPass, four stars out of nine reviews on Yelp and 755 fans on Facebook.

“Polished is a non-toxic, odorless salon,” according to the business’ ClassPass profile. “They offer vegan, organic products and feel privileged that they can offer a gorgeous oasis for their guests to relax in while they enjoy their services. Their founder and owner Lisa Hintgen makes it her business to find and source exceptional products that other salons simply do not offer or even know exist.”

Glitzy Lashes

1045 Lincoln, Suite 201, Capitol Hill

Also among Denver’s favorites is Glitzy Lashes, with five stars out of five reviews on ClassPass, 4.5 stars out of 30 reviews on Yelp and 2,548 fans on Facebook.

“Glitzy Lashes is a premier Denver salon specializing in eyelash extensions, facial waxing, brow and lash tints, lash lifts and microblading,” explains the business’ ClassPass profile. “Raved as one of the best lash studios in Denver, Glitzy Lashes is dedicated to the health of the client’s natural lash and only uses top-of-the-line products.”

Deka Lash

200 Quebec St. Bldg. 600, Unit 103, Lowry Field

With five stars out of seven reviews on ClassPass, four stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp and 2,969 fans on Facebook, Deka Lash has garnered plenty of local fans.

“They are a beautiful modern lash studio with a semi-private area,” explains the business’ profile on ClassPass. “[Deka Lash features] ergonomically designed beds for the most comfortable and restful visit.”

“Deka Lash delivers inspiration, confidence and a lasting sense of beauty to generations of women, one eyelash extension at a time,” its Yelp page continues.

Glamour Bar

955 Lincoln St., Capitol Hill

With 4.7 stars out of 249 reviews on ClassPass, four stars out of 54 reviews on Yelp and 1,597 fans on Facebook, Glamour Bar holds its own among the competition. It’s the top beauty spot in the entire Denver metro area, according to ClassPass’ rankings.

“Glamour Bar’s mission is to be the ultimate house of beauty; by making the best in beauty easily accessible, creating a VIP experience for every client and exceeding industry standards,” states the business’ profile on ClassPass. “They have an extensive list of services, fully trained staff and a relaxing atmosphere.”

“Glamour Bar is Denver’s premier beauty bar… offering the best blowouts in Denver, as well as all hair and nail services, eyelash extensions, makeup application, waxing, skincare, microblading and spray tans,” according to its Yelp page.

Article provided by Hoodline.