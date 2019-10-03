DENVER (CBS4) – A police chase down Interstate 70 came to an end near the Mousetrap in Denver on Wednesday, and officials have been forced to close a significant portion of westbound I-70 while an investigation takes place. The Arapahoe County Sheriff’s Office wrote on Twitter that an armed carjacking occurred in Strasburg, about 40 miles east of Denver. It started at a liquor store.
“The suspect had a gun and took the victim’s vehicle. A … deputy saw the suspect vehicle on I-70 and began pursuing it. Pursuit ended in Denver,” the sheriff’s office wrote.
A CBS4 crew interviewed a witness who saw the conclusion of the chase. They said they work near the Mousetrap (where I-70 & Interstate 25 meet) and heard officers yelling and gunshots.
Police said the suspect in the carjacking was taken to the hospital and their condition wasn’t immediately available. They said they believe the suspect has a gunshot wound that was self-inflicted.
Traffic was backed up for miles due to the crash. The westbound lanes of I-70 were shut down at 1 p.m. between the Mousetrap and Interstate 270.
Police were planning to hold a news conference to reveal more details about the chase on Wednesday afternoon.
