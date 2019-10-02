(CBS4) — Colorado’s fall colors are made even more vibrant by the migration of countless monarch butterflies through our state. Video shared by Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Tuesday showed hundreds of monarch butterflies floating around John Martin Reservoir State Park near the town of Lamar.
Lamar, CO was named #monarchcity this spring and #JohnMartinReservoirStatePark is beginning to see why. The Monarch Butterflies are stopping by on their 3,000 mile migration to Mexico. Check it out ⬇️ pic.twitter.com/TcgMHSGPca
— CO Parks & Wildlife (@COParksWildlife) October 1, 2019
The butterflies are making their way through the eastern plains as part of their migration. The butterflies travel nearly 3,000 miles to Mexico, where they’ll spend the winter.
