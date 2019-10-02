  • CBS4On Air

(CBS4) — Colorado’s fall colors are made even more vibrant by the migration of countless monarch butterflies through our state. Video shared by Colorado Parks and Wildlife on Tuesday showed hundreds of monarch butterflies floating around John Martin Reservoir State Park near the town of Lamar.

The butterflies are making their way through the eastern plains as part of their migration. The butterflies travel nearly 3,000 miles to Mexico, where they’ll spend the winter.

