Comments
After our coolest day in almost four months, we are in for a chilly night in Colorado. Denver is looking at the upper 30s! You may need to grab a jacket before heading out in the morning on Thursday!
Many valleys and high desert plains in western Colorado are going to drop to the low 20s! Yes, the twenties. Those areas are going to be under a Freeze Warning tonight through 9:00 Thursday morning.
Northeastern Colorado will experience lows in the mid 30s. That area will be under a Frost Advisory through 8:00 Thursday morning.
The chill won’t last for long, as we’ll be heading into the 70s in the afternoon on Thursday with plenty of sunshine.
You must log in to post a comment.