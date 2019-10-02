DENVER (CBS4) — You see them all around town, the 50cc Vespa-style scooters. They are an increasingly popular way to get around, but there is one downside.

“When it comes down to it scooters are light weight and all it takes is any two people to pick it up and put it in the back of a truck,” says scooter owner Jared Berger.

Because of that, instances of scooter theft are increasing. Commander Aaron Sanchez with Denver Police says if you don’t lock scooters up with a heavy duty lock your ride will probably disappear. Speaking with CBS4 reporter Michael Abeyta Wednesday he pointed out, “In fact, within 30 feet of us here, there is one with just a small chain securing the front wheel. So it’s easy for someone to come by, snap the lock.”

Jared Berger is also the Customer Relations Manager at Sportique Scooters. He’s had one of his own scooters stolen and lately has seen more and more customers reporting their bikes stolen.

“It all comes down to not locking it up. Thinking, ‘Oh I’m just good. I’m just going to be in for a minute,'” Berger said.

In addition to locking it up with sturdy chain lock and using a disc lock with an alarm, Berger suggests locking the steering column — and registering the scooter with the state. That way, you can prove the scooter belongs to you if police find it.

“If a scooter gets stolen and you’ve never registered it, you’re out of luck,” he says.

That’s a lot to remember when you park, but it’s better than having to walk home because someone stole your ride.

“Don’t let them do that,” Berger said.

Berger says when you buy a lock buy a chain lock, they are harder to cut. Then lock your scooter to anything you can legally lock a bike to.