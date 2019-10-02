DENVER (CBS4)– After a morning of fully-staffed buses, Denver Public Schools is preparing for the possibility of a shortage on Wednesday afternoon. Some bus drivers may be reacting to a decision announced Tuesday by the Denver District Attorney’s office stating no charges would be filed against a mother involved in a fight with a bus driver.
DPS Transportation Update: We are expecting a higher number of absences this afternoon among our bus drivers, and there are likely to be delays on some bus routes – especially those after 3 p.m.
— DenverPublicSchools (@DPSNewsNow) October 2, 2019
The initial concern was for Wednesday morning but that shortage did not transpire. DPS is investigating the concerns for Wednesday afternoon.
The fight was caught on cellphone video last month. It happened when the driver and the paraprofessional pulled the school bus over for unruly children on board. Some children notified their parents who arrived at the bus waiting for their children to get off.
Some children were heard screaming on the bus, one calling for their mother. The driver did not allow the children to de-board. A mother later got on the bus and got into a fist fight with one of the employees. She was arrested and those charges were later dropped by the district attorney.
Wednesday is “count day” for DPS, when the schools must tally all students for funding. That could be the reason bus drivers targeted Oct. 2.
According to DPS, more than 20,000 students use the district’s school transportation system. Wednesday is also “Walk To School Day” for DPS.
