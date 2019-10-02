DENVER (CBS4) – It’s hard to believe that we are in week 5 of the 2019 NFL season and still talking about the Broncos trying to get their first win. But, September has come and gone – and the Broncos are still winless.

“I think being in the games we’ve been in, when we do come out of this, we’re going to look back on this and see how much character it’s built on this football team,” Joe Flacco said.

“Our backs are against the wall and now we’ve got to go at it. We’ve got to go at it hard,” Phillip Lindsay said.

Despite the frustrating start to the season, Broncos players are staying positive – because they have to.

“You don’t have a choice,” Emmanuel Sanders said. “Anybody who’s walking around here with their head down, I really don’t want them to be around here. I always say football players and being in the league and being in the NFL in general you’re going to face adversity. Everybody is going to face adversity and right now we’re being challenged mentally, physically, emotionally. I asked all my teammates, ‘Will you or will you not pass the test?’”

The Broncos and Chargers have split the season series the last three seasons, and in 2018, both teams won on the road. The Broncos won in Los Angeles last year and this team believes they can do it again this year.

“You gotta punch through it. Once you get that first win, everything starts to roll. That’s how the NFL is, you just need something to go your way. What better time than a divisional game vs. the Chargers like we did last year and start rolling from there,” Lindsay said.

The Broncos and Chargers kick off at 2:05 p.m. MDT Sunday on CBS.