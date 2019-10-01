  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    3:00 PMHot Bench
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Nashika Bramble, Norwood News


TELLURIDE, Colo. (AP) — A Colorado woman has received life in prison without parole in the deaths of her daughters who were banished to a car without food or water by members of a doomsday religious group because the girls were thought to have been impure. Nashika Bramble was sentenced Tuesday for killing 10-year-old Makayla Roberts and 8-year-old Hannah Marshall.

Nashika Bramble (credit: San Miguel County)

The sisters’ bodies were found in a car parked on a farm near the southwestern Colorado town of Norwood in September 2017.

Authorities said they died of heat, dehydration and starvation.

Makayla Roberts and Hannah Marshall (credit: San Miguel County)

Bramble was convicted in July of two counts of first-degree murder. She was a member of a religious group that moved to the property earlier in 2017. Other group members also were charged in the girls’ deaths.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments