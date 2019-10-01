(CBS4) – Brendan Bialy proved he was a hero in May after he helped strip a gun away from one of the shooters at STEM School Highlands Ranch. Now, he has the uniform to go along with it. Bialy graduated from Marine Corps boot camp in San Diego.
“Honestly, my thoughts on becoming a Marine were nothing, but reinforced that day. What I saw was complete and total malevolence – bad – overcome by good,” said Bialy.
While Bialy survived the shooting, his classmate Kendrick Castillo lost his life.
“I lost an amazing person. The world lost an amazing person – Kendrick Castillo. However, I saw that benevolence won. Legitimately and completely won in that situation,” said Bialy.
During his time at Marine Corps boot camp, Bialy earned recognition as the Platoon Honor Man, the highest award for leadership presented to an individual recruit within each training platoon, officials stated.
His father, Brad Bialy, said it puts him at ease knowing his son is serving his country.
“It’s a battle as a parent – you love your child more than anything in this world,” Brad Bialy said. “At the same time, you understand what he has, you have to share. It’s not really our choice anymore, he’s one of those people… they have to share what they have.”
Following graduation from the School of Infantry, Bialy will begin training in his primary occupational field of Ground Ordnance and Repair, officials said.
