MONUMENT, Colo. (CBS4)– One man was killed during a standoff with El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies over the weekend. The man fired multiple shots and then barricaded himself inside a home in downtown Monument.
The man fired shots at the deputies near Second and Beacon Lite Road on Sunday. Three law enforcement vehicles were struck.
An El Paso County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed the man. The suspect’s identity has not been released. What led to the standoff is being investigated.
The Colorado Springs Police Department has taken over the investigation.
