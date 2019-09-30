Rockies' Rocky 2019 Ended Two-Year Playoff RunTough times and bad timing defined the Colorado Rockies' hugely disappointing season that began with high hopes of ending the Dodgers' dominance out West but unraveled under the dual demons of frustration and failure.

Former CU Track All-American Emma Coburn Takes 2nd In 3,000 Meter Steeplechase In IAAF World ChampionshipsFormer University of Colorado track All-American and Crested Butte native Emma Coburn finished second in the 3,000-meter steeplechase in the IAAF World Championships in Doha, Qatar on Monday.

Broncos Linebacker Bradley Chubb Out For Season With Torn ACLBradley Chubb will be out for the year with a torn ACL, Broncos coach Vic Fangio confirmed Monday.

Von Miller Gets First Sacks, But Whistle Ruins His, Broncos' DayVon Miller's most significant play came when he was whistled for roughing the passer with 1:18 remaining and the Broncos trying to close out their first win.

Avalanche Agree To Terms With Restricted Free Agent Forward Mikko RantanenThe Colorado Avalanche have agreed to terms with Mikko Rantanen on a $55.5 million, six-year contract.