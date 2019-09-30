ERIE, Colo. (CBS4) – Erie police say three people broke into a home early Saturday morning. Police say the suspects got inside by removing a screen on an unlocked window.
The home, on Painted Horse Way near Longs Peak Drive, is ground level.
“We have reason to believe they were canvassing that neighborhood for an open window. We are investigating other reports of window screens in that neighborhood,” said Amber Luttrell, a spokeswoman for Erie Police.
Investigators say the suspects confronted the residents who were inside at the time. Police say the suspect forced the residents out of the home and withdraw money from their bank accounts. Police don’t believe the suspects and resident knew each other.
The suspects returned the victims to their home at around 4 a.m. The suspect left a short time later with the victims’ phones. The victims were able to call police 45 minutes later from a neighbor’s home.
Other items were stolen. The residents were not hurt.
Investigators say they first received a call about a motion sensor detection inside a home on the same block at around 2:25 a.m. About 30 minutes later, police received a call about suspicious activity on the 400 block of Painted Horse Way. There a window screen was removed and a back gate was open.
In total, investigators say five homes had window screens removed. An unlocked vehicle was also entered by the suspects, police say.
The suspects have not been caught.
Anyone with information about these incidents is asked to call Boulder County Dispatch at 303-441-4444 and ask to speak with an Erie Police Officer.
