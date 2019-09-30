



As winter creeps closer in Colorado, the Department of Transportation’s crews are working to prepare, but what they need most is snowplow drivers. CDOT is offering incentives and hopes to hire more than 100 people in all corners of Colorado.

“I would love to have more help. We’re in desperate need of help,” said Levi Chavez, who joined CDOT as a maintenance worker last year. “Colorado, it’s not just beautiful, it’s a great place to work.”

In just one winter, Chavez saw the worst mother nature could do including the spring’s bomb cyclone and other blizzards.

“We had one event in particular that on I-25, it hit so hard and so fast it basically shut down and turned it into an ice rink. We couldn’t get ahead of the storm and we basically had to fight through a lot of stalled vehicles just to clear the highway,” he said.

It’s arguably one of the most important positions in the state, working 24 hours a day to keep Colorado’s roads safe.

“With this being Colorado, and our erratic weather, you are on your toes 24 hours a day every day,” Chavez said. “There’s no way to really simulate plowing snow. Eventually, you get to sit in the driver’s seat and do it yourself.”

On Monday, a mentor of Chavez retired. Opening up another spot CDOT needs to fill.

Full-time permanent employees can start earning $3,266/month with full benefits. Certain positions and locations also offer a housing stipend.

The positions are available in the following locations:

Metropolitan Denver, including foothills (Kittredge)

Interstate 70 Mountain Corridor (Idaho Springs, Empire, Berthoud Pass, Silverthorne, Vail Pass, Dowd Junction, Avon, Wolcott, Gypsum, Glenwood Springs, Grand Junction)

Northwest (Granby, Rabbit Ears Pass, Meeker, Hot Sulphur, Yampa, Hayden, Maybell)

West Central/Western Slope (Breckenridge, Fairplay, Leadville, Twin Lakes, Poncha Springs, Carbondale, El Jebel, Paonia, Blue Mesa, Monarch Pass, Saguache)

Southwest (Silverton, Telluride, Dove Creek, Ignacio, Rico, Ridgway, Wolf Creek Pass)

Eastern Plains/Northeast (New Raymer)

South Central/Southeast (Colorado Springs, Pueblo, La Veta, Trinidad)

