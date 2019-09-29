Comments
WELD COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Work started Sunday on the next phase of improvements to Interstate 25 north of Denver to Fort Collins. The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) says this phase of the $250 million project will be the stretch of I-25 from Berthoud to Johnstown.
Crews will start by rebuilding the southbound I-25 bridge over Little Thompson River as well as make the southbound on-ramp from CO Hwy 56 safer by extending the merge lane.
This phase of the project is expected to be completed by 2021, with the whole project scheduled to be completed in 2023.
At that point there will be an Express Lane both directions of I-25 from Fort Collins to Denver.
CDOT says work will typically take place Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. with occasional work being done overnight. Speed limits will be reduced through the construction area and watch for concrete barriers and lane realignments.
You can visit www.codot.gov/projects/north-i-25 for the most current travel updates.
