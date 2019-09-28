  • CBS4On Air

DENVER (CBS4)– The South Platte River is getting spruced up thanks to some volunteers who picked up trash and helped restore the parks along the river. Cascade Blonde American Whiskey employees joined other volunteers in the commitment to clean up the waterway.

South Platte River cleanup (credit: PhotoZ by Sheila)

Volunteers gathered at the South Platte on Saturday morning to pick up trash, graffiti removal, trail repair, painting, tree protection and more to help restore the parks along the river.

South Platte River cleanup (credit: PhotoZ by Sheila)

The area they concentrated on was the Carpio Sanguinette Park.

South Platte River cleanup (credit: PhotoZ by Sheila)

South Platte River cleanup (credit: PhotoZ by Sheila)

