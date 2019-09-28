Comments
DENVER (CBS4)– The South Platte River is getting spruced up thanks to some volunteers who picked up trash and helped restore the parks along the river. Cascade Blonde American Whiskey employees joined other volunteers in the commitment to clean up the waterway.
Volunteers gathered at the South Platte on Saturday morning to pick up trash, graffiti removal, trail repair, painting, tree protection and more to help restore the parks along the river.
The area they concentrated on was the Carpio Sanguinette Park.
