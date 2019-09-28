  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    1:30 PMCollege Football
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    6:00 PMPaid Program
    6:30 PMNissan Football Preview
    7:00 PMBob Hearts Abishola
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Fort Collins News


FORT COLLINS, Colo. (AP) – Investigators have released the name of a man who died after he was pulled from a lake in northern Colorado.

The Coloradoan reports 76-year-old David Doft washed ashore at Dowdy Lake northwest of Fort Collins on Sept. 17. Emergency responders performed CPR, but Doft died at a hospital shortly after he was airlifted.

His death has been ruled an accidental drowning.

The Larimer County Sheriff’s Office says Doft was not wearing a life jacket when he was found.

(© Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments