DENVER (CBS4) — Bad news if you had tickets to see “The Who” this Sunday at the Pepsi Center — the show has been cancelled. The duo of Pete Townsend and Roger Daltrey postponed the concert because Daltrey lost his voice.

Singer Roger Daltrey (L) and guitarist Pete Townshend of The Who perform on the first night of the band’s residency at The Colosseum at Caesars Palace on July 29, 2017 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (credit: Ethan Miller/Getty Images)

They were performing in Houston on Wednesday and had to cut the concert short.

The British rock group also cancelled a show scheduled for Friday night in Dallas.

“Unfortunately due to illness, The Who concerts in Dallas Sept 27 & Denver Sept 29 must be postponed. Fans should hold on to their tickets for Dallas & Denver shows & Sept 25 Houston show, as they will be honoured at rescheduled dates. Please stay tuned for further information,” officials wrote on the band’s Twitter page.

