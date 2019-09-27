Comments
DENVER (CBS4) — When two small fires broke out along a paved trail near Interstate 76 in Denver, multiple people took action to contain the flames before fire crews could get there. Copter4 flew over the area, near I-76 and Federal Boulevard, Friday afternoon.
– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.
Again and again, people with shovels tossed dirt onto the flames to keep them from spreading.
Firefighters arrived a few minutes later, but citizens had done most of the work. Both fires were completely out a little while later.
