DENVER (CBS4) — When two small fires broke out along a paved trail near Interstate 76 in Denver, multiple people took action to contain the flames before fire crews could get there. Copter4 flew over the area, near I-76 and Federal Boulevard, Friday afternoon.

Again and again, people with shovels tossed dirt onto the flames to keep them from spreading.

(credit: CBS)

(credit: CBS)

Firefighters arrived a few minutes later, but citizens had done most of the work. Both fires were completely out a little while later.

