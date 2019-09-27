



– Four years ago Lenny and Heather Juull got their dream home in the foothills after years in Denver. Every day they travel to their Denver Fasteners business in town and “almost every day it seems to be worse and worse,” says Lenny about traveling Highway 285

He runs a dash camera that has recorded egregious violations and out-of-control driving. Probably none was worse than the driver who came barreling through between lanes as Heather was at the wheel heading south not far from Tiny Town.

“I immediately jerked and held my breath, and took a big gasp,” said Heather about their near miss. “I watched two people in front of me get hit.” The SUV driver continued to careen down the highway for several miles before he was stopped. There were car parts along the highway as Lenny and Heather drove home.

“Every single day, you’ll see someone doing some form of road rage,” said Angela Gajarski, whose Jeep was sideswiped in the front tire by a driver who was at first behind her as she drove the speed limit, then passed on the right and cut back in front of her.

They pulled over.

“He began to argue with me, telling me it was my fault and this, that and the other,” said Gajarski.

There were no cars in either lane directly in front of them, giving him no reason, she believes, to pull back abruptly into the left lane.

Gajarski and her husband bought their dream home in the foothills 15 years ago. Now she’s not sure they’ll stay because of the dangers on 285.

“Over the last 15 years, I would say so. There’s just way too many people moving up there. There’s a lot more traffic.”

Statistics back up beliefs that it is dangerous. Federal traffic data shows there were 22 people killed in crashes on Highway 285 between C-470 and Bailey from 2012 – 2017, the most recent five year period available. There were 15 people killed on Interstate 70 between Morrison and Dumont in the same time period. I-70 has three times the average traffic volume.

“I kind of monitor everything that happens on the highway because I’ve been very involved with trying to get it fixed. And the number of accidents that have increased dramatically,” said Bailey resident Bill Bruner. “They’re putting a big strain on the volunteer fire departments that are around here.”

Bruner has pulled together meetings with lawmakers and officials with the Colorado Department of Transportation.

“The more people I bring together, the more we discuss things, the better chance we have of resolving them,” said Bruner.

But the biggest problem is money and spending priorities. CDOT at one point had an idea to widen the highway to four lanes all the way to Fairplay. But the money has never materialized. There’s not even an environmental study completed.

Some of the worst areas are seeing some attention. “Kings Valley is one of the most deadly intersections that we have,” said Bruner. CDOT is designing an overpass, but still working on the funding.

There are no bad guys, Bruner echoes, except the aggressive drivers, of which there seem to be more, many locals say.

“Because of the traffic and the accidents and the people who just feel like it’s all about them,” said Gajarski.

With 3% more traffic forecast each year, it just doesn’t get any easier.

“It’s only going to get worse and it’s going to take more people to die before something really gets done,” said Bruner.

