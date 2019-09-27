ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – A rutting elk charged a woman in Estes Park on Thursday. It happened during the day near the Colorado tourist town’s visitor center as people got dangerously close to the elk.
The situation was caught on camera by a couple from Oklahoma. The video shows people suddenly running from the aggressive animal and a man tripping and falling down. The woman who was charged got knocked over and the elk appears to make contact with her with his antlers, butting her several times.
Afterwards, Brian Berg, a Estes Park Public Works employee, told CBS4 he drove his truck between the elk and the woman and Mike Lewis, a visitor center ambassador, helped the woman out.
It didn’t appear that the woman was badly hurt, but the man who fell down was treated at the hospital for a cut.
Wildlife officials warn that people should keep a good distance away from elk at all times, and particularly right now during their mating season.
You must log in to post a comment.