A few rain showers in northern Colorado gave our state a much needed drink on Friday afternoon and evening. Unfortunately, the rain wasn’t very widespread! We are starting to see drought conditions creep back in to the state, we could use a lot of precipitation. Sadly, that won’t be coming our way.

Heading into the weekend, we are anticipating a lot of wind, which means increased fire danger. On Saturday, we have a Wind Advisory for areas of northwest Colorado. Gusts could top around 45 mph. The rest of the state will be windy, but not as bad as the northwestern counties.

Sunday the winds ramp up around the eastern part of the state. Almost all of eastern Colorado, including the Denver area, will be under a Fire Weather Watch. Gusts could reach 60 mph with humidity levels dropping below 15%. Add in how dry we’ve been, fire danger will be very high. Please be extra cautious outside this weekend with our expected winds.

We’ll also be very warm again on Sunday, with highs in the upper 80s for the Broncos’ and Rockies’ games. Temperatures will drop almost twenty degrees on Tuesday with our next system moving through.