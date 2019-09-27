DENVER (CBS4)– It has been a rough start for the Broncos. For the first time since 1999 the team beings the season at 0-3 and are looking for their first win against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

With a win, the Broncos would become the sixth team since its inaugural season in 1960 to reach 500 overall wins and 14th overall. Denver would also win their 200th regular season home game since 1984. Here are the four things to watch for in Sunday’s game.

Slow Down “Sacksonville”

The Broncos offense has given up 11 sacks this season, including six against the Green Bay Packers last week. The pass protection will be tested again as Jacksonville comes to Denver with a league-high 13 sacks.

Known as “Sacksonville,” the Jaguars got back to form with nine sacks against the Tennessee Titans last week. Denver native Calais Campbell lead Jacksonville with three sacks.

Also, the Broncos have given up at least one sack in the last nine games.

Unleash Von Miller and Bradley Chubb

The usually light-hearted Von Miller left his weekly press conference after 12 seconds. And for good reason. The Broncos are the only team in the NFL with no sacks or turnovers in the first three games of the season.

But the sack less streak has hit both Miller and Bradley Chubb pretty hard. Von hasn’t had a sack in the last five games and Chubb hasn’t had a sack in the last six games. The Jaguars have allowed five sacks, which is tied for the ninth least in the league.

Stop Jaguars’ Run Game

Jacksonville’s ground and pound offense has gotten off to a slow start, averaging only 90.7 yards a game, which is 23rd in the NFL. Jaguars’ third-year running back Leonard Fournette hasn’t rushed for over 100 yards in a game since the AFC Divisional Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers in 2018.

If the Broncos can keep Jacksonville’s run game at bay, then it would help Von Miller and Bradley Chubb get to Jaguars’ rookie quarterback Gardner Minshew on third and long situations.

Recapture Home Field Advantage

Since 1984, the Broncos have won 199 home games, which are the most in football. Since then, the home field advantage had worn off as the team has lost six of its last seven at Empower Field at Mile High.

Getting off to a quick start and allowing the home fans to rattle Jaguars’ quarterback Gardner Minshew, would help the Broncos win their 500th game in franchise history.