VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Lindsey Vonn’s Vail home is on the market for $6 million. According to People Magazine, Vonn is selling her home and moving in with her NHL star fiancé, P .K. Subban, who plays for the New Jersey Devils.

Lindsey Vonn is selling her Vail home for $6 million

Lindsey Vonn is selling her Vail home for $6 million (credit: VailRealEstateCenter.com)

The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home is located on Black Gore Creek and offers a fitness room, elevator and heated driveway.

P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn attend The 2019 ESPYs

P.K. Subban and Lindsey Vonn attend The 2019 ESPYs (credit: Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images)

Vonn retired from ski racing in February and announced her engagement in August. She plans to launch a cosmetic line in the spring and continues to help young people reach their goals through her scholarship foundation.

