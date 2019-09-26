Comments
VAIL, Colo. (CBS4) – Lindsey Vonn’s Vail home is on the market for $6 million. According to People Magazine, Vonn is selling her home and moving in with her NHL star fiancé, P .K. Subban, who plays for the New Jersey Devils.
The five-bedroom, seven-bathroom home is located on Black Gore Creek and offers a fitness room, elevator and heated driveway.
Vonn retired from ski racing in February and announced her engagement in August. She plans to launch a cosmetic line in the spring and continues to help young people reach their goals through her scholarship foundation.
