FORT CARSON, Colo. (CBS4) – The Army is mourning the loss of one of their own. Staff Sergeant Kelly Richards was killed in a training accident in South Korea.
Staff Sgt. Kelly was a Health Care Specialist with the 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team, 4th Infantry Division. He was training at Camp Casey, South Korea. He was deployed to the Middle East in support of Operation Spartan Shield and was working toward his Expert Field Medical Badge.
“The 3rd Armored Brigade Combat Team would like to extend our deepest condolences to the Family and friends of Staff Sgt. Kelly Richards. Staff Sgt. Richards passed away while demonstrating his dedication to the nation and to the brigade as he earned his Expert Field Medical Badge. The loss of this exceptional NCO and leader will be felt by Soldiers throughout the Iron Brigade,” Col. Grant S. Fawcett, commander, 3rd ABCT, 4th Infantry Division said in a press release.
Richards was originally from Grayling, Michigan, and had been in the Army since 2005 stationed at Fort Carson since 2016. He had deployed four times in his 14-year career.
