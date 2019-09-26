ADAMS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4)– For some, having a job is something to take for granted. Those with disabilities don’t always have the option to work outside the home and socialize with coworkers. Anythink Wright Farms Library in Adams County wants to change that.
Forrest Reynolds is one of those people looking for a new job. His dream is to work at an auto parts store. He loves cars and knows a lot about them, but that’s not all he’s good at.
“I like to make friends and I like to associate with people,” he says, “I think it will be fun for me,” said Reynolds.
The Anythink Wright Farms Library hosted the job fair for adults with disabilities Thursday because often times when it comes to joining the workforce, they get left behind. That might leave them feeling disenfranchised and isolated.
“It’s not only important for empowerment and that sense of ‘I earned a paycheck’ but it’s also important for them to meet and interact with everyone to end stigma build community and friendships,” said Maria Mayo, the Adult Guide for Anythink Wright Farms.
Forrest didn’t get his dream job Thursday, but just being at the job fair gave him the confidence and experience he needs to land that job in the future. He’s definitely not ready to give up yet.
“I can’t wait to get a new job,” he said.
Thursday’s job fair was such a big success they want to hold another one. If you want to get involved give Anythink Wright Farms a call at (303) 405-3200.
