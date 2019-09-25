  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Brighton News, School Bus Crash

BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Two adults and six children were rushed to the hospital after a school bus rollover crash on Wednesday morning. The crash happened at Sable and 136th in Brighton.

brighton school bus crash 136th sable

(credit: CBS)

All of the students on board the bus were rushed to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora and the adults were taken to University of Colorado Hospital.

brighton school bus crash 136th sable

A Brighton 27J school bus crashed at 136th and Sable on Sept. 25, 2019. (credit: CBS)

The extent of the injuries suffered by those on the bus are described as “not serious” by Brighton 27J spokeswoman Tracy Rudnick. Children’s Hospital told CBS4 the students were all listed in “good condition.”

brighton school bus crash 136th sable

A Brighton 27J school bus crashed at 136th and Sable on Sept. 25, 2019. (credit: CBS)

None of those on the bus were wearing seat belts in accordance with Colorado state law.

brighton school bus crash 136th sable

A Brighton 27J school bus crashed at 136th and Sable on Sept. 25, 2019. (credit: CBS)

What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated. Police do not suspect that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.

Prairie View High School

Prairie View High School (credit: CBS)

The bus was en route to Prairie View High School where the students attend school.

brighton school bus crash 136th sable

(credit: CBS)

The children on the bus are enrolled in the special education program. The driver and the paraprofessional are the two adults who were on the bus when it rolled. The bus driver, a female, has more than 10 years experience.

Drivers are urged to avoid the area surrounding the crash at 136th and Sable in Brighton. Police say 136th is closed between Sable and Buckley during the crash investigation and clean up.

brighton school bus crash 136th sable

A Brighton 27J school bus crashed at 136th and Sable on Sept. 25, 2019. (credit: CBS)

Comments