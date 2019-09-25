BRIGHTON, Colo. (CBS4)– Two adults and six children were rushed to the hospital after a school bus rollover crash on Wednesday morning. The crash happened at Sable and 136th in Brighton.
All of the students on board the bus were rushed to Children’s Hospital Colorado in Aurora and the adults were taken to University of Colorado Hospital.
The extent of the injuries suffered by those on the bus are described as “not serious” by Brighton 27J spokeswoman Tracy Rudnick. Children’s Hospital told CBS4 the students were all listed in “good condition.”
None of those on the bus were wearing seat belts in accordance with Colorado state law.
What happened leading up to the crash is being investigated. Police do not suspect that drugs or alcohol played a role in the crash.
The bus was en route to Prairie View High School where the students attend school.
The children on the bus are enrolled in the special education program. The driver and the paraprofessional are the two adults who were on the bus when it rolled. The bus driver, a female, has more than 10 years experience.
To ensure safety, all students and adults involved in this morning's accident are being transported to health facilities for assessment. District support staff will be on site to assist.
Drivers are urged to avoid the area surrounding the crash at 136th and Sable in Brighton. Police say 136th is closed between Sable and Buckley during the crash investigation and clean up.
