



– Regional Transportation District General Manager and CEO Dave Genova said the latest commuter rail project servicing Adams County, Commerce City, Northglenn and Thornton will not be ready to open until next May and possibly as late as August 2020. Construction on the North Metro Line, now called the N Line, started four years ago and was originally slated to open in 2018.

The N Line was then delayed to the first quarter of 2020 and then further pushed back Tuesday night until the summer of 2020.

Testing started on the N Line in April, but isn’t able to proceed with full testing until substantial completion of construction has been completed, a milestone they have yet to have reached.

Long-time Brighton resident Judith Grotz talked about the delay on her way in to the grocery store.

“I’ve been here 51 years so we’ve had the railroad tracks, so it really isn’t going to be a big deal for us, but I really am excited to have it and I really think it’s going to be a good thing for our whole area here,” she said.

When CBS4’s Joel Hillan told Judith the N Line opening was delayed until next year, she was disappointed, but understanding.

“Well, we’re getting towards the end of the year, I was hoping maybe towards the first of the year we’d see something but, you can’t have everything.”

Judith says she loves to drive her car, but looks forward to sharing a ride downtown on the train with her family.

“I have nine grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren.”

She says the great grandchildren would especially love it and even though she has to wait until next year, she’s excited.

“I mean when I see what they can do, I’m just thrilled with it, just thrilled with it.”

For maps of the N Line as well as a look at the future of the project you can visit: https://www.rtd-denver.com/fastracks/n-line.