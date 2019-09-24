



Braeden Boltz absolutely love puppies. What 8 year old doesn’t?

“They look like furry fluff balls,” he said.

Braeden and his 6-year-old sister, Tenley, have plenty “furry fluff balls” to love on after their recent vacation turned their family of four into a family of 25.

“I cried happy tears,” Braeden told CBS4’s Kelly Werthmann.

In early August, the Boltz family went to the Caribbean to celebrate Braeden’s mom’s 40th birthday. While there, they discovered a couple homeless dogs.

“We pulled off at a scenic viewing point and then out came these two dogs from the bushes,” Jennifer Boltz explained. “At first we were super nervous, we didn’t want them to bite the kids or anything, but they just laid down and wanted their bellies rubbed.”

Almost every day on their trip in St. Maarten, Jennifer said her family made sure to visit the two dogs.

“There was just this instant pull at my heart,” she said.

That pull grew even stronger when the family returned home to Thornton. The Boltz family was in love with the animals thousands of miles away, so they made special plans to get the dogs to Colorado.

“All the stars had to align and everything worked out perfectly,” Jennifer said.

Jennifer’s husband, Kevin, made a quick trip back to the island to rescue “Coconut” and “Maisie.” Within a couple days, the two young dogs were gaining weight from a healthy diet and loving home. At least that’s what the Boltz’s thought.

“And it was just like, ‘Oh! This dog is pregnant!’” Jennifer said.

Just a few weeks after arriving to her new home, Coconut surprised the family with a litter of 10.

But wait, there’s more!

Six days later, sweet Maisie delivered seven puppies of her own.

“We had no idea they were pregnant. Zero idea,” Jennifer said. “They were skin and bones (when we found them).”

Combined with the two dogs the Boltz family already owned, there are now 21 dogs living in their home. The family more than quadrupled practically overnight!

“It’s very overwhelming, but the support that we’ve gotten from our community, family and friends has been outstanding,” Kevin Boltz explained. “It’s totally worth it.”

Jennifer and Kevin said they’ve received numerous calls and social media messages from people asking to adopt the puppies once their weened and ready. But the family could use some help covering the unexpected costs of taking care of the surprise litters. A friend set up a GoFundMe fundraiser to support the Boltz family, with all money raised going toward covering the costs of vet bills, blankets, and food.

