  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver News, Empower Field At Mile High, Kenny Chesney

DENVER (CBS4) – Country music superstar Kenny Chesney announced on Tuesday that he’ll return in 2020 to perform at the stadium where the Broncos play. Chesney sold out the stadium in 2018 and performed at the venue three times prior to that.

Kenny Chesney will perform at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver in 2020.

Kenny Chesney will perform at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver in 2020. (credit: Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

Chesney’s “Chillaxification 2020” tour will stop in Denver on Aug. 8. Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion will be the opening acts. In the announcement video, Chesney is seen up in the nosebleeds at Mile High wearing a Broncos helmet. The video features Chesney at several other football stadiums across the country.

Tickets will go on sale on Oct. 4 at 10 a.m.

Comments