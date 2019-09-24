DENVER (CBS4) – Country music superstar Kenny Chesney announced on Tuesday that he’ll return in 2020 to perform at the stadium where the Broncos play. Chesney sold out the stadium in 2018 and performed at the venue three times prior to that.
Chesney’s “Chillaxification 2020” tour will stop in Denver on Aug. 8. Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion will be the opening acts. In the announcement video, Chesney is seen up in the nosebleeds at Mile High wearing a Broncos helmet. The video features Chesney at several other football stadiums across the country.
#noshoesnation, I love playing for you any time, anywhere, but stadium shows are always something so powerful. Come get some CHILLAXIFICATION next summer with @FLAGALine @OldDominion & @michaelfranti. https://t.co/XICuAsmYCj #chillaxificationtour @noshoesnation @BlueChairBayRum pic.twitter.com/zNiF6Btvay
— Kenny Chesney (@kennychesney) September 24, 2019
Tickets will go on sale on Oct. 4 at 10 a.m.
