Filed Under:Devon Erickson, Highlands Ranch School Shooting


CASTLE ROCK, Colo. (CBS4)– The preliminary hearing for one of two teens charged in a Highlands Ranch school shooting that killed one student and injured eight others began on Tuesday. Devon Erickson, 18, and Alec McKinney, 16, face murder and attempted murder counts in the May 7 shooting at STEM School Highlands Ranch.

Devon Erickson makes a court appearance at the Douglas County Courthouse on May 15, 2019. (credit: Joe Amon-Pool/Getty Images)

Police say the teens walked into the school and opened fire with handguns in two classrooms.

Alec McKinney (credit: Instagram)

Student Kendrick Castillo, 18, was killed when he and two classmates tackled one of the shooters. The other was captured by an armed security guard. Castillo’s parents attended the hearing in Castle Rock.

Kendrick Castillo (credit: Charles Burroughs)

Both suspects have been charged as adults. McKinney’s attorney wants his case moved to juvenile court.

(Photo by Michael Ciaglo/Getty Images)

STORY NOTE: McKinney was born a female who identifies as male and prefers to be called Alec.

