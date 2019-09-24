  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri
Filed Under:Colorado News, Colorado Weather, Skiing

DENVER (CBS4) – Despite much warmer than normal afternoon temperatures across much of Colorado, overnight temperatures in the high country have been cold enough for some ski areas to turn on (or at least test!) their snow making systems.

Loveland Ski Area in Colorado

(source: Loveland Ski Area)

Machine-made snow has started to fly at Araphoe Basin at night with a morning dusting seen as low as the base area. Much of the snow on the lower slopes has been melting in the warm afternoon sun.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

(source: Arapahoe Basin Ski Area)

It will likely be a three-way race for the first ski area to open in Colorado this season. In contention are the long time rivals Loveland and Arapahoe Basin along with newcomer Keystone.

Arapahoe Basin Ski Area

(source: Arapahoe Basin Ski Area)

Over the summer Keystone Resort made significant upgrades to the their system to greatly improve productively in narrow early-season snowmaking windows. As a result, Keystone hopes to open in October instead of November. Last year Arapahoe Basin opened on October 19 and Loveland opened a day later. Wolf Creek also opened in October last season.

