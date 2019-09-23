



– For a coalition of dedicated fans of Sarah Thomas at Denver International Airport on Sunday, the waiting was the hardest part.

“That’s ok we’ll wait,” one of them said.

They assembled at the airport to welcome Thomas home. She’s the Colorado woman who just set a new world record by swimming four times across the English Channel. It’s something never before done by any human being. The consensus is clear, all her fans chime in:

She’s an inspiration always. Inspiration. Yeah absolutely. I get choked up thinking about it.”

Compared to 54 hours and 10 minutes in the cold water, one hour at the international arrivals gate at DIA was nothing.

“What an amazing feat. Just amazing!” said another fan.

When Thomas finally appeared, the hero returned looking stronger and a little more suntanned than before.

“(It’s) really, really good to be home,” Thomas said.

Obviously her swim wasn’t easy. She says she can only describe it as follows:

“It was long. It was hard. It was cold, but it was great, too.”

She is grateful for all the support along the way from her team and the fans she didn’t know she had back in Colorado, who surprised her at the airport.

“When the VIP guy showed up we were like, ‘What is this?’ (They said) special escort through customs. (I thought) ‘This is pretty crazy.'”

Thomas said she has a message for her fans across the world.

“Thanks for all the support from everybody. It has been really incredible.”

https://twitter.com/DENAirport/status/1175962598019223552