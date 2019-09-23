DENVER (CBS4) – A Denver author’s debut short story collection is in the running for one of the nation’s top literary awards. The National Book Foundation released their 2019 National Book Awards Longlist for Fiction on Friday and Kali Fajardo-Anstine is one of 10 longlisted authors whose work is being considered for the award.
Fajardo-Anstine is from Denver. She received her Master of Fine Arts from the University of Wyoming, and her short story collection “Sabina & Corina: Stories” was published by Penguin Random House in April.
“Sabina & Corina: Stories” is set in Denver and tells the stories of Latinas of indigenous descent. The stories explore themes ranging from ancestry to gentrification to domestic violence.
The publisher calls the collection “a moving narrative of unrelenting feminine power and an exploration of the universal experiences of abandonment, heritage and an eternal sense of home.”
There is one other short story collection on the long list. The other works are novels.
The National Book Foundation will announce five finalists on Oct. 8. The winner will be announced Nov. 20.
You must log in to post a comment.