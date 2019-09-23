DENVER (CBS4) – A chaotic scene played out involving a school bus driver, para professional and a student’s parent. Now Denver Public Schools is questioning its employees.

The bus was coming from the Denver Green School. The driver stopped twice to address a behavioral issue. The second time, the driver and para professional decided to hold the children until security arrived.

In a viewer video, children are heard screaming from the bus.

A mother fights her way onto the bus to get her child.

Moments later, she and one of the employees got into a scuffle. DPS says the two employees should’ve handled the situation differently.

“It’s clear that was not handled to the expectations we have. It is important as a district that when kids are in our care that they feel safe and cared for and unfortunately that did not happen in this situation,” said Mark Ferrandino, the Deputy Superintendent of Operations.

The mother was arrested, and the bus driver and the para professional are on leave.

The case is still under investigation.

The Denver Green School shared a statement with parents that reads in part: