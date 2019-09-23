  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
By Ashton Altieri
Filed Under:Denver Weather

DENVER (CBS4) – The official transition from summer to fall occurred at 1:50 a.m. on Monday. Despite the change, temperatures will continue to feel very summer-like at least in the afternoon for most of this week.

Denver city skyline on Sept. 23 in the morning.

Copter4 flew over Denver at daybreak on Monday. (credit: CBS)

The normal high temperature in Denver for the final week of September is about 74°. Every day expect maybe Friday will be far above normal with most of the week in the 80s along the Front Range.

It will also be dry for most of the week with the only chance for rain showers arriving on Friday afternoon.

(credit: CBS)

Drier weather should then return for the first weekend of fall. And beautiful weather should prevail in the metro are on Sunday for the Broncos game. There will be slight chance for showers and storms in the mountains over the weekend.

(credit: CBS)

Ashton Altieri

Comments