DENVER (CBS4) – The official transition from summer to fall occurred at 1:50 a.m. on Monday. Despite the change, temperatures will continue to feel very summer-like at least in the afternoon for most of this week.
The normal high temperature in Denver for the final week of September is about 74°. Every day expect maybe Friday will be far above normal with most of the week in the 80s along the Front Range.
It will also be dry for most of the week with the only chance for rain showers arriving on Friday afternoon.
Drier weather should then return for the first weekend of fall. And beautiful weather should prevail in the metro are on Sunday for the Broncos game. There will be slight chance for showers and storms in the mountains over the weekend.
