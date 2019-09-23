Comments
SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Decker Fire burning south of Salida exceeded 1,000 acres on Monday. Fire officials say wind, warm temperatures and low relative humidity on Sunday were all factors in the fire’s growth.
Lightning caused the fire on Sept. 8. There are no evacuations or closures.
A total of 95 firefighters are working on the fire.
