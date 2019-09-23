  • CBS4On Air

SALIDA, Colo. (CBS4) – The Decker Fire burning south of Salida exceeded 1,000 acres on Monday. Fire officials say wind, warm temperatures and low relative humidity on Sunday were all factors in the fire’s growth.

Decker Fire

Decker Fire (credit: Georgia Yaeger)

Lightning caused the fire on Sept. 8. There are no evacuations or closures.

A total of 95 firefighters are working on the fire.

