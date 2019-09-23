  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Norah O'Donnell
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Springs News

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A family living on 35 acres near Colorado Springs believes people are using their property as a shooting range. This, despite signs posted that inform trespassers of the private property.

colorado springs property shooting range private bullet

Homeowners living near Colorado Springs are upset people continue to use their property as a shooting range without permission. (credit: CBS)

The residents have been hearing the gunfire but didn’t think too much of it until they started finding bullet holes and shell casings.

colorado springs property shooting range private bullet

Homeowners living near Colorado Springs are upset people continue to use their property as a shooting range without permission. (credit: CBS)

The Cronin family put up signs but those seem to be ignored.

colorado springs property shooting range private bullet

Homeowners living near Colorado Springs are upset people continue to use their property as a shooting range without permission. (credit: CBS)

“It’s not okay to be shooting on private property. You could be shooting where people live. And you could be endangering families,” said homeowner Rachel Cronin.

colorado springs property shooting range private bullet

Homeowners living near Colorado Springs are upset people continue to use their property as a shooting range without permission. (credit: CBS)

There is an area open for shooting several miles down the road from the Cronin’s property. There is a belief that people stop at their property to warm up before they reach the shooting range.

colorado springs property shooting range private bullet

Homeowners living near Colorado Springs are upset people continue to use their property as a shooting range without permission. (credit: CBS)

Comments