COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– A family living on 35 acres near Colorado Springs believes people are using their property as a shooting range. This, despite signs posted that inform trespassers of the private property.
The residents have been hearing the gunfire but didn’t think too much of it until they started finding bullet holes and shell casings.
The Cronin family put up signs but those seem to be ignored.
“It’s not okay to be shooting on private property. You could be shooting where people live. And you could be endangering families,” said homeowner Rachel Cronin.
There is an area open for shooting several miles down the road from the Cronin’s property. There is a belief that people stop at their property to warm up before they reach the shooting range.
