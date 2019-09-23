Comments
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – The Bald Mountain Fire is now 100% contained after burning 17 acres in Jefferson County. Firefighters are now patrolling the area north of Genessee Park for trees weakened by the fire, which are a threat to crews on the ground.
The fire started on Friday north of Genesee Park. The cause remains under investigation.
Daniel Hatlestad, Deputy Chief of the Inter-Canyon Fire Protection District, said about 20 agencies responded to the fire. No evacuations were ordered, but at one point more than 80 firefighters were on the ground.
