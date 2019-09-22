Comments
GREEN BAY, Wis. (CBS4) – Derek Wolfe was carted off Lambeau Field in the second quarter of the Broncos vs. Packers game on Sunday. He suffered an ankle injury.
Injury updates:
Broncos announce that Wolfe is out for the game with an ankle injury.
Freeman is back on the sidelines.#4Broncos @CBSDenver
The 29-year-old defensive end has had a combined 277 career tackles.
