GREEN BAY, Wis. (CBS4) – Derek Wolfe was carted off Lambeau Field in the second quarter of the Broncos vs. Packers game on Sunday. He suffered an ankle injury.

Derek Wolfe (credit: CBS)

The 29-year-old defensive end has had a combined 277 career tackles.

