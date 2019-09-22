Comments
DENVER, (CBS4) – Colorado’s Energy Day Festival features interactive exhibits in science, technology, engineering, and math, STEM. The Festival is put on by the Consumer Energy Alliance and the Consumer Energy Education Foundation. It features many local energy companies, as well as schools, organizations, government programs all STEM related. It offers kids an opportunity to learn about science, but also get a feel for the jobs they might one day aspire too.
DENVER, (CBS4) – Colorado’s Energy Day Festival features interactive exhibits in science, technology, engineering, and math, STEM. The Festival is put on by the Consumer Energy Alliance and the Consumer Energy Education Foundation. It features many local energy companies, as well as schools, organizations, government programs all STEM related. It offers kids an opportunity to learn about science, but also get a feel for the jobs they might one day aspire too.
Some of the features exhibitors this year include:
- Dr. Martin Luther Kink Jr. Early College’s Hydrogen-Cell Fuel Powered Boat and Zero-Gravity Washing Machine
- Denver’s School of Science & Technology’s ocean-plastics and off-the-grid robots
- Museum of Nature & Science’s Rocket Launch project
- NREL’s Escape Room
- Vestas Wind Systems’ Interactive Display
- Crestone Peak Resources & St. Vrain Valley School District’s Mobile Lab
New this year, the Kendrick Castillo Memorial Robotics Tournament. This is a FIRST Robotics sanctioned tournament with an official playing field at East High School. It is preseason, and so will be run with 2019 robots, but will give local robotics teams a chance to exercise their skills. The tournament is named after a STEM Highlands Ranch student who was deeply involved in Team 4418, STEM Impulse, and heroically gave his life to stop a shooter at his school in May.
LINK: Colorado’s Energy Day Festival
Energy Day is free. It runs from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Denver’s East High School on Saturday, September 28th.
You must log in to post a comment.