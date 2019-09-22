DENVER (CBS4) – Colorado State Police and the Colorado Department of Transportation helped check parent’s car seats on Saturday alongside Car Seats Colorado. The event at the Downtown Aquarium was free.
Troopers encouraged parents to check the seats often especially because there’s a new way to see if the straps are too loose.
Data from the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) shows, in 2015, more that a quarter of children between the ages of 4 to 7 were moved to seat belts before they should have been. Official say they should have been riding in booster seats.
The goal was better education to help at-risk communities and to increase car seat use across the state.
“Up at that shoulder, we’re going to pinch that harness. If we can’t get any fabric on that harness, that harness is secured perfectly. If you pinch that harness, and you get material between your fingers, you need to tighten that harness a little bit more,” said Tim Sutherland, a trooper with Colorado State Patrol.
Colorado is ranked as one of the lowest for using child passenger safety restraints — especially in rural and diverse communities, CSP says.
Nearly 40 families received car seat safety checks.
LINK: CDOT Car Seat Safety
