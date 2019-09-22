TRAFFIC ALERTI-70 Closed Over The Weekend For Central 70 Project
Filed Under:Bald Mountain Fire, Colorado Wildfires, Jefferson County News


JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – Firefighters say the Bald Mountain Fire has not grown anymore since Saturday. They will continue mop-up efforts.

Bald Mountain Fire (credit: Mountain FIDO)

The fire started on Friday north of Genesee Park. As of Saturday, the fire was 75% contained. Jefferson County Sheriff’s officials had not updated that number on Sunday.

The fire burned 17 acres.

Bald Mountain Fire (credit: Mountain FIDO)

Fire officials say crews cleared trees weakened by the fire which are a threat to crews on the ground.

Crews transferring water to Type 6 trucks for the Bald Mountain Fire. (credit: CBS)

No evacuation orders were announced. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

