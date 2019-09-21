Comments
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – A man died after Lakewood police officers shot him. Investigators say the 57-year-old man was arguing with a woman outside the the department’s sally port on Allison Parkway.
Investigators say the man was armed, but it’s unclear if he pointed the weapon at officers. The man was then shot by officers and was taken to the hospital where he later died.
The woman and officers at the scene were not hurt. The woman was interviewed by detectives.
Lakewood police officers do not wear body cameras. Officers involved in the shooting are on paid administrative leave.
